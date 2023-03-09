Status Orange warnings for snow and ice issued for Wexford

From 9pm tonight Met Éireann has issued two Status Orange warnings for snow and ice for 9 counties including one for Wexford. The warnings for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary will come into effect from 9pm tonight.

Separately, a Status Orange Snow and Ice warning is now in effect for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath until 10am tomorrow.

People are being advised of further spells of sleet and snow combined with strong east to northeast winds, which could lead to very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is again advising all road users to prepare for further cold weather conditions.

Road users are being advised to avoid making unnecessary trips in affected areas while Orange warnings are in operation. If driving in such conditions is unavoidable be prepared. The golden rule is drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected. Road users are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey and heed any public messages issued by An Garda Síochána and the Local Authorities.