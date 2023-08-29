14 students in New Ross are left without a way to get to school

The government is being urged to address the the School bus issues in the country.

Hundreds of students don’t have a bus to school this week.

Today it was confirmed that 14 students in New Ross have no way to get to school since their private bus was cancelled due to no longer being considered viable.

New Ross Councillor, Michael Sheehan, has been on to the Minister to try to ensure that these students have a way to get to school moving forward.

“It is stressful enough, it costly enough on families at this time of year without parents having to drive their sons and daughters across Wexford. Its far too expensive and time consuming, especially when the parents are trying to get to work themselves.”