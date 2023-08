Cheif Superintendent says the drugs and community policing unit in Co Wexford is not being disbanded.

Last week reports were circulating that Gardaí were set to be re-deployed as part of major reform within An Garda Síochána.The move was said to be taking place from November in response to the low staffing levels in the force.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Cheif Superintendent Derek Hughes insists this won’t happen