Significant redraw in Wexford and Wicklow constituencies due at 8am

Changes to Dáil constituencies will be announced this morning along with the creation of up to 21 new TDs.

The Electoral Commission will deliver its report at 8am in one of the most significant redrawing’s of election areas in the history of the State.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe explains how it might play out:

“All the changes are based on population in order to meet the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 20 to 30 thousand citizens.

I’d expect there to be between four and six new seats in Dublin with the Dublin Fingal constituency to be carved up and the manner of that dictating the rest.

Cork is likely to get two extra TDs and Galway should get a further TD between one of the three constituencies the county is split over.

A number of rural five seater’s are likely to become two three seat constituencies including Tipperary, Donegal, Carlow/Kilkenny and Laois/Offaly.

While there will be difficult decisions on areas like Wicklow and Wexford, where there should be one extra TD between the two constituencies and a significant redraw could happen.

Redraws of Louth and Meath East are likely while Kildare North should get an extra TD as commuter belt counties see the highest population rises.”