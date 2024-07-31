15 more Wexford schools to avail of hot school meals

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced that 168 additional primary schools have been approved for the Hot School Meals Programme.

The announcement means almost 2,200 Primary Schools across the country are now eligible to receive Hot School Meals.

An additional 29,000 children across 168 schools will have access to nutritious hot meals for the new school year starting from this September. This brings the total number of primary school children now eligible to receive a Hot School Meal every day to 345,000.

Announcing the expansion today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Since my appointment as Minister for Social Protection, I have grown the Hot School Meals Programme from a small pilot of just 30 schools to a nationwide programme which now provides nutritious hot meals in 2,200 primary schools across the country.

“My ambition now is to finish the job as part of this year’s Budget and ensure that every primary school in Ireland is providing hot school meals in 2025.

“I firmly believe the roll-out of hot school meals to every primary school in the country will be one of the lasting legacies of this Government.”

The Department of Social Protection provides the funding to schools for the School Meals Programme, and it is the responsibility of schools to choose their supplier in an open, fair and transparent manner in accordance with national legislation and EU directives on procurement.

The Department of Social Protection will now write to each of the 168 schools to advise them on the next steps in this regard to allow schools time to prepare so that their pupils will be able to avail of Hot School Meals from September 2024.

The full list of 168 new Primary Schools approved for Hot School Meals from September 2024 is available on the Department’s website.

In wexford the following schools are included:

Scoil Ghormain Naofa

St Edans NS

Curracloe NS

Ballyduff NS

Schoil Naomh Ioseph

S N Padraig

Kiltealy N S

Boolavogue N S

S N An Ghleanna

Gaelscoil Loch Garman

Clongeen Mxd N S

Castlebridge N S

S N Mhuire

Wexford Educate Together National School

Kilnamanagh Community National School

Meanwhile, Senator Malcom Byrne said:

