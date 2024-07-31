Barnardos Back to School Survey 2024 reveals primary and secondary school parents are worried about meeting costs   

For 20 years, Barnardos has highlighted the costs and pressures experienced by parents when preparing their children to go back to school each September. This year’s survey of more than *900 parents has found that although some progress has been made in addressing back to school costs, expenses remain high for many.

“There is a constant worry of being able to keep up with the basic needs for my son to attend school.” (Primary school parent)

“A basic need and right of children shouldn’t be crippling families across the nation in order to care for their educational wellbeing (Secondary school parent)”

Results show:

Half of primary (51%) and 70% of secondary school parents stated they are worried about meeting costs this year. Only 30% of secondary school parents said that costs were manageable.

One quarter of secondary (25%) and almost one in five (18%) primary school parents said they have to use savings in order to meet back to school costs.

More than one in five (21%) of secondary and one in ten (12%) of primary school parents said they had to take a loan out or borrow from friends to meet school costs.

On average, primary school parents spent €119 on uniforms and secondary school parents spent €211 this year. 81% of parents said that their children’s school did not offer an affordable uniform option and 76% said their school could do more to reduce the cost of their child’s uniform.

Two in five (39%) secondary school parents who have to purchase digital devices for their children stated they had to pay over €300 for those digital costs.

78% of primary and 80% of secondary parents said that their schools requested a voluntary contribution at the start of the school year. 62% primary school parents and 66% secondary school parents said that it did not feel voluntary.

One quarter (25%) of secondary school parents said they have to spend over €300 on school tours and trips.

Thelma Carthy, parent of two secondary school students said: ‘We both work full time and overall costs of everything is very worrying. There is no help at all given because we work. I feel we are now part of this new class – the working poor.’

Barnardos calls on Government to:

Establish a voluntary contribution code of practice for schools and increase capitation rates. Extend the free schoolbooks scheme to all secondary school years. The Department of Education should mandate that all schools in Ireland introduce affordable uniform options and make sure they can demonstrate how they are adhering to the 2017 Departmental Circular on uniforms. Increase the Back to School Allowance by €100, as it was in Budget 2022 and Budget 2023, on a permanent basis. Establishing a digital educational fund for low income parents to access tablets and laptops for their children where required.

Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, said: ‘The Government has implemented positive reforms over the past two years around school costs, in particular in relation to schoolbooks, and they should be commended for that. However, too many parents are still struggling every summer to cover back to school costs, experiencing considerable financial difficulties as a result. Now is the time for the Government to continue introducing more measures to alleviate financial stress on parents, and to compel schools to do more to keep back to school costs at an affordable level.’

“It means we cannot afford any luxuries. I need to cut back on weekly shopping so I have the money for the school.” (Secondary school parent)

