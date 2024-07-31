An Taoiseach Simon Harris Announced as special guest at the 2024 Kennedy Summer School

The Chair of the Kennedy Summer School Eileen Dunne says she is ‘honoured’ to announce that An Taoiseach Simon Harris is the special guest for this year’s Noel Whelan Interview, a highlight of the 2024 Kennedy Summer School programme The interview will take place on Friday, August 30th at 6 pm at St. Michael’s Theatre.

Making the announcement says, “We are honoured to announce that Taoiseach Simon Harris will join our stellar programme of guests for the annual Kennedy Summer School in New Ross. The Noel Whelan interview slot is always one that is broadly anticipated so we are particularly delighted to welcome An Taoiseach for the occasion this year.”

This public interview with An Taoiseach commemorates the founder of the Kennedy Summer School, Noel Whelan. Over the years, Noel conducted a number of one-to-one interviews with key figures in Irish political and cultural life. The Kennedy Summer School continues this tradition in his honour while also taking the opportunity to explore themes that remind and draw from Noel’s life and interests. The Taoiseach will be in conversation with Kennedy Summer School Director, Sinéad McSweeney. Noel and Sinéad’s son, Séamus Whelan, will introduce the session.

Ahead of the interview, Sinéad McSweeney says, “I’m very much looking forward to what will be a fireside chat with the Taoiseach. This is an opportunity to discuss his life and times in politics and his priorities as Taoiseach in the period ahead.”

Simon Harris was first elected to Dáil Éireann in the 2011 General Election and was the youngest member of the 31st Dáil. Before his election to Dáil Éireann, Simon served on Wicklow County Council and Greystones Town Council, having been elected in the 2009 Local Elections with the highest percentage vote of any candidate in the country. In July 2014, he was appointed Minister of State with special responsibility for OPW, Public Procurement, and International Banking. In 2016, he was appointed Minister for Health, and in 2020, he became Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science. From December 2022 to June 2023, he also served as Minister for Justice.

In March 2024, Harris was the sole candidate in the 2024 Fine Gael leadership election. On 9 April 2024, at age 37, he became the youngest Taoiseach in the state’s history.

Director of the Kennedy Summer School Brian Murphy says, “Each year the Noel Whelan interview welcomes a high-profile guest and it is hosted in honour of the founder of the Kennedy Summer School. Noel Whelan. It is a special and significant slot on our programme – we know that Noel would also be delighted to see our Taoiseach take to the chair for this event.”

2024 marks the 61st anniversary of President John F Kennedy’s historic visit to New Ross and his ancestor’s homestead at Dunganstown, in county Wexford. The 2024 Kennedy Summer School takes place from August 29th to 31st and will see a host of writers, journalists, politicians, strategists and more take to the stage for a series of panels and discussions. Former RTÉ pundit Eamon Dunphy, former Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, former taoiseach Enda Kenny, Newstalk journalist Ciara Kelly, RTÉ stalwart Bryan Dobson, the British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser, Dr. Laura Barberena who has made political ads for the Clintons and Barack Obama, Alan Tierney, Mandy Johnston, Sarah Carey, Dr Mark Henry, Hugh O’Connell, Elaine Loughlin, Grainne Ni Aodha, Sean O’Rourke and many more are joining the 2024 events.

