180 new affordable houses on the way for Wexford

The annual report of Clúid Housing has shown that across Ireland they provided 1,085 new safe, secure and affordable life-time homes across the country – with 17 of these in Wexford

Clúid also announced that more than half of these were one-and two-bed social homes the most in-demand property type.

Currently there are 33,746 single adults in need of social housing.

The next biggest group is one adult with one or two children.

In Wexford, 17 new homes were delivered and speaking on Morning Mix David Murphy the New Business Manager said the main challenges in Wexford are providing the right accommodation to meet the housing needs

On top of the 17 new homes delivered a further 180 are on their way

