Pubs in Rural Wexford continue to suffer as it’s revealed that 28 pubs have closed in New Ross in the last 25 years.

That’s according to local publican Michael Wallace who says the government’s planned new laws, which aim to streamline the licensing system, could undermine existing rural pubs because they could create unsustainable competition.

Mr Wallace claims the government has created obstacles for many locals to build homes in the area – adding to problems retaining successful businesses.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, previously said that she believes the proposed new laws will support the industry, protect and back our pubs.Speaking to Alan Corcoran on ‘Morning Mix’ Mr Wallace says it is still unknown who will be affected by these changes. He added New Ross is being left to decline.

You can hear Michael Wallace’s full interview on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/rural-publican-michael-wallace-questions-the-latest-proposed-licening-legislation-as-upto-2000-closures-have-already-been-seen-in-the-past-number-of-years

‘Morning Mix’ is on air Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.