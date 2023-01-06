Family carers feeling the extra burden following weeks of overcrowding in Wexford General Hospital.

That’s according to Family carer’s Ireland Jane Johnstone who says there are a number of medically well people currently in beds in the hospital that cannot be discharged as they are not well enough to look after themselves without help.

Ms Johnstone who herself is a carer says there is also a shortage of social workers who could help alleviate the problem.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Jane says in the next 7 years more of us will be family carers. She says “There 500,000 family carers in the country at the moment with 6,000 in Wexford. 1 in 8 of us are now a family carer and we predict by 2030 1 in 5 of us will be a family carer”.

Jane’s comments come as Wexford General Hospital saw 15 people on trolleys today. 40 people were in trolleys on Tuesday as figures nationwide revealed the highest ever number of people waiting on trolleys ever.

You can hear Jane Johnstone’s full interview on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/family-carer-jane-johnstone-on-how-the-carer-is-suffering-even-more-in-the-current-health-service-crisis

