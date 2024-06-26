2813 Wexford Businesses receive Increased Cost of Business Grant

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 2,813 County Wexford business have now received the Increased Cost of Business Grant.

The TD said: “The Increased Cost of Business grant was specifically designed to help businesses meeting the demands arising from increased costs. Up to €5,000 was available in grant awards to County Wexford businesses. The total amount of payments distributed to County Wexford businesses so far comes to €5,353,111.

“Improvements in employers’ PRSI have been recently approved and my Government colleagues recently improved the terms associated with the trading online and energy efficiency grants in a bid to make them more attractive.

For more information on these grants, you can contact the Wexford Local Enterprise Office on 0539196020

