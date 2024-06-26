MEP Clare Daly Speaks out on Morning Mix

Outgoing MEP Clare Daly says she has no clue what she will do now.

After 25 years as a public representative Ms Daly is currently exiting Brussels before the new session begins on July 25th

In an exclusive interview with South East Radio the MEP said she hopes to be remembered as a campaigning crusader.

Ms Daly responded to questions about her achievements, future plans, criticisms regarding perceived alliances with Russia and China and her perceived focus on international issues rather than domestic.

The MEP also responded to that infamous viral video where she refused an interview with an RTE journalist.

Listen back to the full interview here:

Related