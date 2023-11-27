400 volunteers in Wexford prepare to ‘share their warmth’ with the elderly this Christmas

‘Share Your Warmth’ with the elderly this Christmas, that’s the message from ALONE, the national organisation that enables older people to age at home.

Wexford has the oldest population in the Country. Having seen an increase in the over 65 age group by 25% in the latest census.

CEO of Alone, Sean Moynihan says that loneliness amongst the older demographic must be addressed:

“Loneliness is on the spectrum of mental health because unfortunately loneliness kills. It will shorten your life. We want to get it out there how important it is, how important to address loneliness. Sometimes people have lost the physical ability to engage so we want to combat that.”

The ALONE support line handled 10,000 calls this year and helped upwards of 30,000 elderly people. The charity expect to provide 1000 Christmas dinners with the help of 400 volunteers in Wexford.

Mr. Moynihan went on to outline the aims of this years ‘Share Your Warmth’ campaign:

“There’s three elements, we are looking for people to help older people in their community. We are also asking people to consider volunteering with us or if they don’t have the time, maybe they can donate.”

He went on to encourage anyone who may be feeling lonely or in need of help to reach out, 7 days a week 8am to 8pm, 0818 222 024.

