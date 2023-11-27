Temperatures to drop in Wexford overnight

Temperatures are set to drop as low as minus two in County Wexford tonight as a cold spell hits the country.

There’s also the possibility of icy patches as well as mist and fog.

Met Eireann is forecasting some wintry showers for later in the week.

The forecast for this evening for Wexford:

Mostly dry tonight with clear spells. A few isolated showers may drift onto the east coast. A cold and frosty night, with icy patches possible, as temperatures fall to between -2 and +2 Celsius. Patches of mist and fog will form in light northerly or variable winds.

