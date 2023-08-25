48 adults accessed emergency accommodation in Wexford in July

The number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in Wexford is 48 according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. The latest figures look at the week of the 24th-30th July 2023.

A record 12, 847 people are registered as homeless in Ireland.

It’s an increase of 247 on last month’s figure of 12,600.

The overall figure includes 3,829 children.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says getting people into permanent housing is a goal of the Government:

“The numbers are still growing, that is a matter of concern for me. But we are doing everything we can to ensure that we are delivering more permanent homes for people that they can exit directly out of emergency accommodation and into permanent housing.”