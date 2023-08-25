The wait is over in Wexford as students receive their leaving cert results

Almost 62,000 students nationwide have received their Leaving Cert results.

The grades the class of 2023 get today have been adjusted in line with the inflated grades last year.

The State Examinations Commission was instructed to ensure there was “no cliff edge” this year.

Wexford Student Michaela Walsh was happy with her results and hopes to study primary school teaching in Dublin.

“The nerves started this morning. The results came in early so I got them at 9.30. I hope to go to Rialto in Dublin and study primary school teaching”.