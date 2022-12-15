The Department of Housing has given Wexford County Council approval in principle for 60 new social homes at Gleann an Ghairdin on the Ballytegan Road, Gorey.

The homes will be a mix of apartments, duplexes & 2,3 and 4 bed houses.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne says he hopes the county council will make this project a priority.”I’m hoping construction will start early next year. We have a huge demand for social and affordable housing in north Wexford and there is a number of projects in the pipeline. For those waiting for those homes there is no good saying there is a pipeline we need to ensure that they are built. I’m hoping that Wexford County Council will treat this as a priority given that there is approval from the department and I will certainly be pushing for that to be the case.”