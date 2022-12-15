60 New Social Houses for Gorey

The Department of Housing has given Wexford County Council approval in principle for 60 new social homes at Gleann an Ghairdin on the Ballytegan Road, Gorey.

The homes will be a mix of apartments, duplexes & 2,3 and 4 bed houses.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne says he hopes the county council will make this project a priority.”I’m hoping construction will start early next year. We have a huge demand for social and affordable housing in north Wexford and there is a number of projects in the pipeline. For those waiting for those homes there is no good saying there is a pipeline we need to ensure that they are built. I’m hoping that Wexford County Council will treat this as a priority given that there is approval from the department and I will certainly be pushing for that to be the case.”

