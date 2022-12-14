Wexford people urged to check if eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster

The HSE is urging everyone in Wexford and especially healthcare workers, people aged over 50 and anyone over 12 with an underlying health condition or who are immunocompromised to check they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Derval Howley Head of Health and Wellbeing, at South East Community Healthcare says:

“It is particularly important that all staff working in hospitals, in the community and in patients’ homes are up to date with their vaccines and, in doing so, help protect patients and our health services ahead of what we know will be a busy time for all our services.”

If you are not sure when you are due your vaccine booster, you can phone the HSE’s Contact Centre (HSE Live) on Freephone (1800) 700 700 for details.