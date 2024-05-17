7 Co. Wexford biodiversity projects benefit from Government funding worth €123,172

Seven Co. Wexford biodiversity projects will benefit from Government funding worth €123,172.

First established in 2018, the fund was created to assist local authorities in the implementation of actions in support of biodiversity. A total just over €8.6m has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF since the scheme launched.

Minister Noonan said:

“Local Authorities play a vital role in addressing the biodiversity crisis and in this important week for biodiversity, I’m delighted to see a record number of projects approved through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2024. The benefits realised by the locally-led projects created through this Fund are shared by all of us, not least local communities. As more and more Biodiversity Officers join the ranks of our local authorities through the Biodiversity Officer Programme, I know that the benefits for nature and people that this Fund provide are only going to grow. I’d like to congratulate the successful applicants and wish them the very best of luck in the implementation of their projects this year.’

Engagement with communities and local authorities is crucial to the implementation of Irelands 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan, launched in January this year. The LBAF is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and represents a commitment to support implementation of the Irelands 4th NBAP at community, county and regional level. The Fund recognises the importance of the work carried out by local authorities through their Biodiversity and Heritage Officers. All 31 local authorities applied for and will receive funding this year, with a total of 233 projects approved, covering a range of biodiversity related activities, including invasive alien species control, bird and bat conservation, wetland surveys and community biodiversity awareness and training.

Niall O’Donnchú, Director General, NPWS said:

“We’re so impressed with the diversity and creativity of these projects. Partnership is the engine that will deliver the National Biodiversity Action Plan. By working with local authorities, we can make a difference in communities on the ground, and that combined effort will make a huge impact in delivering on the ambition of the plan.”

Projects approved this year include:

A two-year project involving 29 local authorities recording the Irish mayfly

Six local authorities will participate in the Hare’s Corner project looking to create new habitats for biodiversity

Carlow County Council will survey protected and rare flora species across the county over the next three years

Wexford County Council will devise a programme of biodiversity training for the staff in the Council

Sligo County Council will carry out an Invasive Alien Species programme across the county, mainly treating Giant Hogweed

Dublin City Council will carry out a Biodiversity Stewardship programme

Kerry County Council are building a Strategic Alliance for the Management of Marine Biodiversity

Welcoming the funding, Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD noted that the funding announcement coincides with “the first day of National Biodiversity Week, which will see a series of walks, talks and cycles take place across County Wexford during the course of the week.

“The Local Biodiversity Action Fund supports Wexford County Council to deliver on our national objectives for nature, from ecological surveys to dune restorations.

“Dune restoration works where chestnut fencing to the value of €38,250 will be installed at Ballyteigue and Morriscastle beaches. These measures follow earlier work related to restoring the dunes conducted in 2021 and 2022.

“A number of sites across the Enniscorthy Municipal District have been pinpointed for the second phase of wetland surveys. Using funding worth €27,915, in-depth ecological surveys will be carried out to determine the importance of these wetland habitats and emphasise their long-term survival for the benefit of County Wexford’s biodiversity.

“A survey will take place to gauge the presence of the nightjar, a nocturnal bird, in County Wexford. The survey will benefit from €12,580 in funding to assist in determining the distribution of this breed of bird as well as identifying important areas of suitable habitat. A follow up survey listing examining trends of the Irish mayfly in County Wexford will also be undertaken by the Council.

“Wexford County Council outdoor staff and gardeners will benefit from specific staff training thanks to a Government grant to the value of €26,318. Meanwhile ecological surveys will be carried out at Holmestown Waste Facility and the former landfill site at Killurin, Wexford. These surveys will inform the development of biodiversity management plans for the sites. For more information on National Biodiversity Week events, check out biodiversityweek.ie.

