9 year old boy attacked by dog in Enniscorthy

Yesterday evening, a 9 year old boy was attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy. The boy was said to have been playing with friends when the attack happened and is now seriously ill in Crumlin Children’s hospital.

The attack by what is believed to be a pit bull terrier , who seemed to have escaped from a house nearby, happened in the Old Forge Road areas of Enniscorthy. It is believed that neighbours tried to pull the dog away, but the child’s injuries were so serious he had to be airlifted to Dublin.

The dog has since been put down. Local farmer Pat Murray says more awareness is needed regarding certain breeds of dog, speaking to Jim Keely on South East Radio News, Mr Murray says “there is an issue there with the more dangerous dogs being brought into the country and the laws need to be tightened. People aren’t aware of these dangerous dogs and the damage they can do very quickly.”. He added that “we can tighten these laws and people need to be aware that these dogs are bred to attack. Keeping these dogs are a danger to people and animals”.