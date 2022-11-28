Gardaí issue appeal following theft of sporting medal

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information following the theft of a sporting medal on Friday, 25th November 2022.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 4pm and 7pm following a burglary at a residence in Farnatrane, Oylegate, Co Wexford.

The medal was owned by 1948 Waterford hero Daithi de Paor and was stolen along with other items of jewellery. This medal is of significant personal value to the victim who is Daithi’s daughter Siún.

The Gardaí are investigating the crime and anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Glenbrien between 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Friday and who may have seen people acting in a suspicious manner is asked to contact them on 053 9242580.

Anyone with information can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station