A free initiative for over 50’s in Wexford

FitLine is a volunteer-led telephone mentoring service that supports people aged 50+ to be more active. It is designed to help people who want to feel healthier but just don’t have the motivation, confidence or information to get moving.

“We are launching a call-out for FitLine participants and volunteers in Wexford,” says Meg Hegarty, FitLine Coordinator with Age & Opportunity’s Active Programme. “It’s a nationwide initiative that has supported many people to date and we’re excited to be growing FitLine in Wexford.”

“If you sign up as a FitLine participant you will receive regular calls from our friendly volunteers who understand the challenges of getting active. They will discuss your life situation and preferences and help make suggestions to encourage you to be more active.”

“For those interested in becoming a volunteer, we will train and support you to mentor older people to improve their physical and mental health by becoming more active. Volunteers would need to be able to make a time commitment of two to three hours per fortnight.”

Feedback from both FitLine participants and volunteers has been resoundingly positive.

FitLine is a free initiative of Age & Opportunity, a national organisation that provides a range of opportunities for older people who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sport and physical activity, civic engagement and personal development. FitLine is an initiative within Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland and the HSE.

Those interested in joining FitLine as a participant or a volunteer can call 087-6211767 or Freephone 1800 303 545.

