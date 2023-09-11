Protest to take place at Fianna Fail “think in”

Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators will gather in Tipperary today as a week of pre-Dáil political party think-ins kicks off.

The budget, housing and next year’s elections are all on the agenda.

However, Farmers are due to protest at the event in frustration over the cut to the nitrates limit.

The Irish Farmers’ Association is also angry about the Agriculture Minister’s plan to delay payments to farmers in 2023.

Chair of Wexford IFA Jer O Mahoney told South East Radio News they hope to address Wexford TD’s at the event about the issues farmers are facing

