A major setback for plans for a Greenway in Wexford

There are reports that the Rosslare to Waterford rail-line may be re-instated following publication of an all Ireland rail review.

The rail line has not been used for over a decade, and although the report’s findings aren’t published yet, many believe the re-instatment of the line is imminent.

The Greenway was set to be constructed along the former railway line between Mountelliott and Waterford, crossing the River Barrow via the renowned Red Bridge and passing through the scenic countryside of South Kilkenny, before reaching Abbeylands and Ferrybank County Waterford. From there it would have linked to the Waterford Greenway via the proposed North Quays and Bilberry Greenway Projects, creating a 72km Greenway of regional significance spanning from New Ross to Dungarvan.

The disused railway line has remained in the ownership of CIE / Irish Rail since the discontinuation of passenger services in 1963 and discontinuation of freight services in 1995. The company has now commenced negotiations with the local authorities to facilitate the development of the much anticipated Greenway.

Local Councillor Ger Carthy says he has concerns about how this rail-line will be funded. “It’s been closed for 10 years, you can’t put trains on that at the moment. There will have to be investment and that’s not in the National Development plan. I don’t know whether that group have submitted that to central Government. I presume they have not. I’m not in the business of arguing them I’m in the business of trying to drive tourism and inward investment into the area of Rosslare Municipal District. I have concerns that this has been allowed to continue for probably 4 years and bring inward investment along that 50km line and bring it into the 21st century”.