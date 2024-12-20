A Message from Alone this Christmas

As Christmas approaches, Sean Moynihan the CEO from Alone is reminding us to share our warmth with older individuals in the community.

Sadly, for many, Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year. Alone has been in touch with over 20,000 older people in the last month, ensuring they are prepared for the festive season.

The charity will deliver 1,500 Christmas dinners to those in need, and Mr. Moynihan encourages everyone to remember the older people in their family, neighborhood, or community, and ensure they are not isolated or lonely during the holidays.

Alone’s helpline is open 365 days a year, offering support to older people who may need assistance or have concerns over Christmas and beyond. “We are always here for older people,” Moynihan reassures. “If anyone is worried or in need of help, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

The charity has built strong connections across the country, particularly in County Wexford, with several staff and hundreds of volunteers supporting older people every day. While they may not always be visible on high streets, Alone’s staff work closely within communities, collaborating with other local organizations to solve problems and provide care.

Looking ahead to 2025, Sean Moynihan highlights the need for a strategic government program to address loneliness, poverty, and the housing and healthcare needs of older people. Alone’s priority remains to ensure that no older person is ever turned away and that they continue to grow their capacity to meet the needs of an aging population.

For those seeking assistance, Alone’s helpline remains available over the festive season and beyond.

Contact Alone at 1800 80 90 10 for support.

