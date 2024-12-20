Urgent Call from WSPCA This Christmas Season

As the Christmas season approaches, the WSPCA are urgently calling on the public to be vigilant and act quickly when they spot an animal in distress.

The plea comes after a harrowing incident this week in which a young foal, found severely weak and suffering from starvation, passed away despite efforts to save him.

The foal, estimated to be about five or six months old, was discovered lying in a field in a critical condition. He could barely stand, and after being brought to the stables and examined by a vet, it was determined that he was suffering from complete organ failure due to prolonged starvation. If the call for help had come earlier, Barbara Bent from the WSPCA believes the foal may have had a chance at survival. Sadly, he passed away the following morning.

Ms Bent has emphasized the importance of contacting animal welfare groups as soon as a potential issue is spotted. “One phone call can save an animal’s life,” she said. “If you see something concerning, don’t wait – reach out immediately, especially with the cold and wet weather we’ve been experiencing. The sooner we know, the sooner we can act.”

The message is particularly urgent in the lead-up to Christmas, when more people are out and about in the countryside. With animals at risk from neglect or injury, the group urges everyone to keep an eye out for any signs of distress and report them without delay.

Barbara also took the opportunity to address the issue of puppies being given as Christmas gifts. While the festive season often brings excitement, it can also be a stressful time for young animals. “Christmas is not the ideal time for a puppy,” she advised. “If you are planning to bring a puppy into your home, please make sure it’s kept away from the hustle and bustle. Keep the puppy in a quiet, safe space where they can rest, and ensure the household is prepared for the responsibility of caring for a young animal.”

She warned that one of the most common problems around Christmas is puppies escaping when gates are left open during busy family visits. “A puppy is a tiny, young baby who needs rest, not constant attention. They can easily become overwhelmed, and with so many people coming and going, accidents can happen. It’s vital to keep your new puppy safe and secure,” Barbara explained.

Looking ahead to 2025, Barbara shared the group’s ongoing commitment to animal welfare education. Their priorities for the coming year include raising awareness about the importance of teaching children to treat animals with kindness and respect. “Teaching kids that animals are sentient beings with feelings is crucial for building a more compassionate society,” she said. The group offers a free education program and is eager to visit schools across the county to teach young people about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

As the holiday season draws near, Barbara and her team hope that more people will join them in ensuring the safety and well-being of animals in their community. Whether it’s reporting a concern or preparing for a new puppy, everyone has a role to play in protecting animals and ensuring they receive the care they need.

