Today is National Slow Down Day & Wexford Motorists are being urged to Support

Wexford motorists are being urged to support National Slow Down Day today Friday, 20th December.

An Garda Síochána will conduct a 24-hour speed enforcement operation to promote safer driving as many people travel home for Christmas.

With increased traffic and vulnerable road users on the roads, drivers are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly.

Speeding significantly raises the risk of serious accidents, especially for pedestrians.

Gardaí are calling on the public’s help to ensure everyone arrives home safely this holiday season.

Speaking to South East Radio News Sergeant Niall Maher said we all need to play our part, “Today is National Slow Down Day as part of the World Traffic Enforcement from An Garda Siochana. We will have increased number of checkpoints, increased number of speed detection checkpoints. Today, unfortunately, there have been 167 lives lost on the road. Everybody needs to play the part, so as we do not have to add to that figure, especially in the lead up to Christmas”.

