A number of people have been hospitalised following a serious collison in Gorey late last night.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident with all occupants in the vehicles taken to hospital as a number of emergency services attended the scene.

There is currently a road closure in Tinnock Lower on the Gorey to Inch Road from the roundabout at exit 22 of the M11.

The road is expected to be closed until late morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene to take place.

Related