Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, along with her colleagues in the Regional Group, have tabled a Private Members Motion calling for the abolition of means testing for Carer’s Allowance.

This motion, signed by the nine TDs, aims to abolish the means test for the Carers Allowance acknowledging the essential support which family carers provide and also recognising those who dedicate themselves to caring for their loved ones.

Speaking from Wexford on Monday morning, the independent TD said “In Ireland today more than 500,000 people, representing 1 in 8 of our population, are family carers, forming the backbone of care provision in the country. Despite their indispensable role, family carers often operate without adequate support or recognition. The toll of intensive, long-term caregiving without proper assistance negatively impacts carers’ physical and mental health, financial stability, and social integration. It is estimated by Family Carers Ireland that we have 16,000 family carers here in Wexford”.

Continuing , Deputy Murphy said “we are seeking cross party support in relation to the Private Members Motion. Of particular concern is the financial vulnerability imposed by the current means test applied to the Carer’s Allowance, which can leave many carers dependent on their partner’s income and struggling to make ends meet. While some receive the Carer’s Support Grant, a significant portion do not qualify for the Carer’s Allowance, others still receive reduced payments, further exacerbating financial strain. Furthermore, the State of Caring Report 2022 by Family Carers Ireland reveals alarming trends, with a significant portion of family carers reporting difficulty accessing services for their care recipients and feeling undervalued by society”.

The proposal to abolish means testing for Carer’s Allowance and establish a non-means tested Participation Income by 2027 aligns with calls from Family Carers Ireland. Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy at Family Carers Ireland, emphasised the urgent need for change:

“For many years Family Carers Ireland have lobbied for the abolition of the means test for Carers Allowance as we believe the current scheme is inadequate, outdated, gender-biased, overly restrictive, and no longer fit for purpose. Despite improvements in recent years, the Carer’s Allowance means test remains one of the most contentious issues amongst family carers. Thousands of full-time family carers caring for people medically in need of full-time care, do not qualify for Carer’s Allowance or receive a reduced rate due to their relatively modest household income. It undervalues care work – Carer’s Allowance is the only social welfare payment where recipients are expected to provide full-time work (min 35 hrs) and in return receive just €18 more than the basic social welfare rate. It is inadequate –even before the cost-of-living crisis, households caring for a child with a profound disability face additional weekly costs of up to €244. The abolition of the means test and replacement with a participation income based on the valuable work and contribution family carers make in our society would be a watershed moment for thousands of family carers who feel invisible, undervalued and unsupported”.

The Regional Group private members motion calls upon the Government to take on board the research conducted by the National University of Ireland Maynooth and implement the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection to develop a roadmap for a non-means tested Participation Income for Family Carers by 2027.

Related