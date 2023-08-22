A teenage boy from Wexford has died after an incident involving a swimming pool last week

The 14 year old who attended St Peters College in Wexford was rushed to Wexford general hospital last Thursday afternoon. Gardaí and emergency services were called to a home in Cromwellsfort in Wexford town where the boy was found.

He was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin in a serious condition. Gardaí have since confirmed the teenager died on Sunday.

An investigation is underway and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.