New bus service connecting Carlow and New Ross

TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow is launching a new bus service, which will improve connectivity between Carlow and New Ross, from Monday 28th of August 2023.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 887 will operate three daily return services a day, seven days a week. The new route will provide late evening and peak-time services for commuters and will ensure improved connectivity to the SETU campus. The route from Carlow to New Ross will also offer enhanced connectivity to villages and areas such as Tinnahinch, Skeagh Cross and Ballinkillen Cross.

The service also improves connectivity to regional bus services and the wider TFI Network.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow, General Manager, Jackie Meally said: “This new service will provide local people with access to services and onward connections seven days a week providing frequent return trips each day.

“People can now access a wide range of public and social services such as college, work, appointments along with onward train and bus connections.

“We have worked in partnership with the NTA to provide this service and I want to acknowledge their work and the input of community leaders from South Carlow for supporting the developments in our services.”