A total of 22 patients are on Trolleys in Wexford General Hospital today

22 patients are on Trolleys in Wexford General Hospital today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation nationally 683 patients are waiting for a bed in hospitals in a predictable bank holiday trolley surge.

In Wexford, 14 people are waiting on a trolley in the Emergency Department and 8 people are on trolleys elsewhere.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“We are once again seeing another predictable post-bank holiday trolley surge in hospitals around the country this morning.

“The level of overcrowding across hospital sites is incredibly dangerous. These types of post-bank holiday surges are not new. There is no point in the HSE issuing statements describing how bad the problem is, they should have been taking preventative measures in the week leading up to the bank holiday to ensure that we didn’t find ourselves in the position we are in today.

“The HSE must outline what steps it is taking to alleviate the pressure in our hospitals over the in the immediate and short-term, and for the St.Patrick’s Day and Easter bank holidays which will happen in quick succession.

“It is clear that the system is now completely overwhelmed. We need targeted measures to tackle this crisis, particularly in the Midwest where overcrowding is completely out of hand.”

