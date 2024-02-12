A total of 70 fines were issued by Wexford County Council last year for dog offences

It’s claimed a lack of dog wardens is to blame for the high number of dog attacks which go unpunished.

Seventy fines were issued by Wexford County Council last year after on the spot fines for offences under the control of dogs act were increased from 100 to 300 euro last November.It’s estimated there is roughly 1 dog warden for every 3000 dogs in Ireland, two are currently in place in Co. Wexford..

1,500 dog attacks have been reported to Gardaí in the last two years. 4 counties have not issued any fines in the last year, while 3 handed out only 1, according to the Irish Independent. Cork County had 55 and Galway County issued 40 fines last year.

