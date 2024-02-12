The American Ambassador to Ireland, is visiting North Wexford today.

At the invitation of Senator Malcolm Byrne Claire Cronin will start with a civic welcome from the Chair of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Cllr Pip Breen and local Councillors.

She will meet with the Wexford Eagles, the North Wexford American Football Club, and will then to travel to Ballygarrett before a number of business meetings exploring how trade can be increased between Wexford based companies and the United States. Ballygarrett is twinned with Refugio in Texas because of the large number of people who left the area and settled in Refugio in the 1800s.

Claire D. Cronin of Brockton, Massachusetts’ nomination was approved on December 18, 2021, by the U.S. Senate, and she was formally sworn-in at the House Chamber in the Massachusetts State House on January 19, 2022.

