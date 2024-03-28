A total of 72 adults were homeless in Co. Wexford last month

It has been revealed that 72 adults were homeless in Co. Wexford last month.

The Department of Housing’s latest homeless figures show a new record of 13,841 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in February.

The total figure includes 4,170 children.

In the South East Region 295 adults were accessing emergency accommodation during the week of 19th of February. Also that week it’s been revealed that 40 families including 62 children were in emergency accomodation.

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month. The reports are produced through the Pathway Accommodation & Support System (PASS), collated on a regional basis and compiled and published by the Department. Homelessness reporting commenced in this format in 2014.

