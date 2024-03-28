More money is being pumped into outdoor recreation in Co. Wexford

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys is allocating 4.1 million euro to upgrade and develop infrastructure like mountain trails, forest walk, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

The money will go to 150 separate projects, with them receiving up to €30,000 each.

In Co. Wexford these include:

€30,000 for Cullentragh Trail: Drainage and resurfacing 1.5km of Cullentragh Trail

€30,000 for Shrule Carpark: Upgrade of parking facilities

€27,900 for Ballymoney Tara Hill: Improvement works to Ballymoney – Tara Hill Trail

€30,000 for Ballyburn Carpark: Upgrade of parking facilities

€16,558 for Courtown Kiltennel Trail: Enhancement works to Courtown- Kiltennel Trail

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“With summer just a couple of months away, I’m really pleased to announce over €4.1 million to develop over 150 outdoor recreation projects right across Rural Ireland.

“The investment I’m announcing today will greatly enhance the natural amenities right on our doorstep – from our walkways, mountain trails and forest walks, to our cycleways, beaches and rivers.

“I believe the projects receiving funding today will play an important role in attracting more visitors to our rural towns and villages.

“So my big message as Minister today is to get out and explore those hidden gems in your community. The clocks are going forward this weekend – a perfect reason to go on that hike or cycle and enjoy the great outdoors.”

