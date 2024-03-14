A total of €232,803 funding granted for 15 County Wexford protected structures

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that €232,803 has been approved for 15 County Wexford protected structures.

Welcoming the funding, Minister Browne outlined how the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structures fund supports “County Wexford projects involving repair and renovation works to protect the character of our county’s protected structures. The largest grant of €50,000 will be made available to erect a temporary steel sheeted structure over Mayglass Farmstead. These works are important to preserving this vernacular farmstead, which is believed to be over 300 years old.

“Five County Wexford thatched properties will benefit from grants towards re-thatching, including St. Mogue’s, the restored historical cottage located in the historic village of Ferns.

“Among the grant recipients, Woodville House and Gardens in New Ross will receive a grant of €15,000 towards Roofs and Rainwater Disposal. Both The Friends’ Meeting House in Enniscorthy and the Wexford Friary will benefit from grants related to interior improvements while St. Mary’s Church in Bunclody will receive a €15,000 grant to improve its windows and doors. I’m delighted to confirm the approval of these projects, which will make a difference to the condition of 15 protected structures in County Wexford.

