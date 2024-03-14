New Eco Toilets for Cahore Strand

Leas-Cathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin , has warmly welcomed the installation of new eco-toilets at Wexford’s popular Cahore Strand which opened today (Friday, 15th) describing it as “an important development for walkers, swimmers and for Wexford’s recreational spaces”

Mr O Suilleabhain and local people, have been campaigning for toilet facilities for this coastal area which has become very popular with walkers, especially during and since the lockdown period.

These three new contemporary coil-aerated eco-toilets will replace the two portaloos installed during the covid lockdown period.

A concreted pathway has also been installed over recent weeks and an accessible shower unit will be installed shortly and tarmacadam surfacing should be installed in surrounding areas during Phase 2.

Related