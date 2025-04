A whale spotted along the Waterford-Wexford coast late last month has died.

According to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the Sperm whale died in, Western Scotland.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group has described the news as ‘a predictable end to a whale that was in a difficult situation for at least two weeks.

The Group says the whale spent two weeks travelling, with limited food in the shallow waters of the Celtic Sea, Irish Sea and the North Channel.

