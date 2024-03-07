After 2 decades of planning it looks like a skate park is on the way to New Ross

Officials have given the go ahead for Planning permission for the skate Park in New Ross.

The infrastructure will be part of the Greenway in the area. The skate park similar to the one opened at Min Ryan Park in Wexford town – which cost around €350,000 to build – is planned for New Ross, with some modifications so that it can fit neatly into Pearse Park.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning Councillor Sheehan says it will be a fantastic amenity for youths to practice skateboarding in a safe space.

