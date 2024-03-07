Wexford County Council to Unveil Details of Climate Action Plan at EirGrid Energy Citizens Roadshow

Wexford County Council, in collaboration with EirGrid, ESBN and SEAI will unveil details of its Climate Action Plan at the EirGrid Energy Citizens Roadshow on Wednesday 13th March. The plan outlines a roadmap for the county’s journey towards a net zero future, focusing on renewable energy solutions, home energy consumption and community financial aids.

The roadshow, which is free to the public, will take place from 6.30pm – 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 13th at the Riverbank House Hotel, Wexford Town.

Led by EirGrid, this event, which is free to the public, will bring together experts from SEAI (Ireland’s national sustainable authority), ESB Networks, Wexford County Council and EirGrid to provide information about home energy efficiency upgrades, retrofitting grants, community microgeneration schemes and the future of energy in Wexford.

Speaking about the Climate Action Plan Frank Burke, Climate Action Coordinator at Wexford County Council said: “Wexford County Council’s Climate Action Plan incorporates actions that will aid both Wexford County Council and the people of Wexford County to contribute to reducing our Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) to the required 51% by 2030 and will allow County Wexford to transition to a climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable and climate neutral economy.

“Climate Action is not just for scientists – everyone must play their part to ensure we leave the world in a better place for the next generation.”

Along with the panel of specialists, the roadshow will include a host of local exhibitors showcasing the latest information about home energy efficiency upgrades, heat pumps and solar energy.

Speaking ahead of the roadshow, Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid said, “This event, which is free to the public, aims to give the people of Wexford an opportunity to hear about the strides being made to support a sustainable economy and growing communities across the county, by developing and strengthening the electricity grid.

“EirGrid is also aware of people’s concerns regarding energy consumption and the need for savings, and we are pleased to have exhibitors from a range of organisations, such as SEAI and ESB Networks, who can provide information regarding local and national supports.”

This event, with MC Ciarán Mullooly, offers members of the public from across Wexford the opportunity to speak with industry leaders, ask questions, and share their thoughts about how we can proactively move towards achieving our energy ambitions.

