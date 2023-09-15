Agriculture Minister faces questions about the future of Wexford farmers

Minister Charlie McConologue will appear before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee at 9am this morning to face questions on the nitrates derogation.

The Nitrates issue determines the amount of manure that is spread per hectare on land.

Ireland currently has a derogation until 2026 however plans are afoot to reduce the level from 250 kilogrammes per hectare to 220 in certain areas starting on January 1st next.

This means farmers will have to reduce their herds.

Wexford Representatives Wexford IFA Chair Jer O Mahony and Dairy Chair MJ Scallan will be in attendance.

Independent TD and farmer Michael Fitzmaurice says Irish farmers need certainty or else young people will leave the sector.

