Alan Corcoran nominated for local regional broadcaster of the year

The biggest moment in the world of Irish radio has arrived! The IMRO Radio Awards have proudly presented the shortlist for 2023 and South East Radio’s very own Alan Corcoran has been shortlisted for IMRO’s local regional broadcaster of the year.

The IMRO Radio Awards showcases the best of radio from across the whole island. The awards represent the pinnacle of Irish broadcasting.

The IMRO Gala Awards night will be held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Friday 6th October.

Over 110 esteemed judges dedicated their time and expertise to choose a list that represents the pinnacle of Irish broadcasting. The nominations highlight a diverse range of talent, proving that Irish radio continues to thrive and inspire. The IMRO Radio Awards committee and headline Sponsors IMRO extends its heartiest congratulations to all the nominees. Their dedication, innovation, and flair truly define the spirit of outstanding broadcasting. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the awards ceremony, where the best will be honoured.

Celene Craig, Broadcasting Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, one of the Awards sponsors, commented: “Continuing the support of its predecessor, the BAI, Coimisiún na Meán is delighted to sponsor the IMRO Awards this year. Radio remains a key source of information for people and brings high-quality and diverse programming to listeners across the country. The IMRO Awards showcases the creativity, talent and dedication of those working in radio to deliver such content. I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and wish them luck on the Awards night.”