Wexford mother slams Garda Commissioners decision to disband drug unit in Wexford

A Wexford mother whose son died of a drug overdose is slamming the decision to re-deploy Gardaí working in the drugs unit in Wexford.

Mary Beary lost her son in 2016 and says she has attended a number of funerals in the last few weeks of people who died because of drug addictions.

Her comments come as the new Garda Rostering System proposed by Commissioner Drew Harris will see the drugs and community policing units in Wexford disbanded .

Speaking to Jim Keely on ‘Morning Mix’ Mary says she can’t understand the decision.

“Wexford is full of drugs, I see it myself. If Commissioner Harris would like to walk in a parents shoes who has a child in addiction or have buried their child, he should walk in their shoes to see what its like.”