Almost 4,300 premises in Wexford will soon be able to order high-speed broadband

Homes, businesses and farms near Ballycarney will soon be ready to connect to fibre broadband on the National Broadband Ireland network. Almost 3,600 homes, businesses and farms in County Wexford can avail of a high-speed connection today

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that almost 4,300 Wexford premises in the Ballycarney deployment area will soon be able order or pre-order a high-speed fibre broadband connection on its network.

Approximately 23,000 premises in County Wexford are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Wexford will receive €88m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 4,284 Wexford homes, businesses and farms in the Ballycarney deployment area that will soon be able to join the National Broadband Ireland network.

The NBI website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Overall, there are 3,596 Wexford homes, businesses and farms that can pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband with 1,282 connections already made to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Ballycarney to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that premises in Wexford will soon be able to order or pre-order broadband services through the NBI network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

Under the National Broadband Plan, 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.