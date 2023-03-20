People aged 55 and over are invited to take part in the Older Peoples Council in each of the four main districts of County Wexford.

The Councils are being established in every local Authority throughout the Country. The aim is to give voice to older people and to enable the powers that be create a better society in the provision of services under the local Age Friendly Programme.

The forthcoming meetings are taking place at Riverside Park Hotel Enniscorthy on Tuesday 21st March. New Ross Horse & Hound Hotel, Tuesday March 28th

In Wexford at the Maldron Hotel, on Tuesday April 18th. Coast Hotel, Rosslare Strand on Thursday April 20th And In Gorey at the Amber Springs Hotel, Tuesday April 25th

All meetings will run from 2pm – 3.30pm