Almost half a million people are being served by an ‘at risk’ water supply including in Enniscorthy, Clonroche and Wexford town

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning more needs to be done to speed up the removal of lead from drinking water supplies.

Its latest report shows that half a million people are in “at-risk” areas with higher lead levels.

Those areas include Limerick City, Enniscorthy and Wexford town.

Meanwhile the report also found low levels of pesticides in water supplies in Clonroche.

Patrick Chan Senior Inspector with the EPA, spoke to South East Radio and says immediate action is needed by Uisce Eireann.