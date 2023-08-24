Alzheimers Society of Ireland Memory Walk will take place in Tintern Abbey, New Ross

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland will hold the Alzheimer Memory Walk across various locations nationwide on Sunday,24th September. The Memory Walks are family friendly events suitable for all ages and walking abilities to unite friends, families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.

The Society are hoping to attract 3000 walkers from all across Ireland to join in and help raise funds for vital services that support so many people living with dementia and those who care for them. These services include Daycare, Daycare at Home, Family Carer Training, Social Clubs, Cafés, and a National Helpline.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland provides many of these vital dementia-specific services. Funds raised from the Memory Walk will help to keep these services going. An estimated 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, which according to leading dementia experts will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045. In County Wexford, it is estimated there are currently close on 2,500 people living with dementia.

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, will be a local champion and walk leader for the Alzheimers Memory Walk in South County Wexford. The walk will take place on Sunday 24th September in the wonderful setting of Tintern Abbey. The Alzheimers Society will hold a media launch for the walk in Tintern Abbey on Tuesday 29th August at 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Deputy Murphy said “Dementia, most sadly, gravely affects all aspects of a persons life, the person living with dementia is not the person they use to be and this can be extremely difficult to accept for everyone. Daily life is very different than it once use to be. Family and friends can find the psychological and emotional impact of dementia on their loved one extremely difficult to understand and accept. Alzheimers and dementia is a debilitating illness that changes the lives of entire families and most sadly it is an illness which is becoming more prevalent each year. This walk gives families, friends and those living with dementia the opportunity to come together, honour, celebrate and most importantly raise funds for the vital support services the Alzheimer Society of Ireland provides.”