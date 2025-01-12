Annual Seana Ghael Loch Garman Awards Ceremony Takes Place In The Ferrycarrig Hotel Today

More than 60 great Gaels of the past are to be honoured at a special event today.

The annual Seana Ghael Loch Garman awards ceremony is taking place in the Ferrycarrig Hotel from 2 O’Clock this afternoon, with Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash and other dignitaries in attendance.

The awards have been running since 1982, and have seen more than 1,500 people honoured over the years.

This year, there will be 50 club awards presented, along with eleven further awards in the ‘Over 90s’ category.

The new Cathaoirleach of Wexford GAA, John Kenny will also be in attendance.

