Record Breaking number of women contesting the Seanad elections

The upcoming Seanad election will see a record-breaking number of women candidates.

46 women will be contesting across the vocational panels, representing 39% of all candidates.

This marks a significant increase from the 2020 election, where 36 women ran, and highlights a growing trend of female participation in Irish politics.

Women for Election is a body which is highlighting the importance of electing more women to address Ireland’s low representation of women in public office.

Their spokesperson Katie Deegan told our reporter John Moynihan that she hopes that those voting in the elections give due consideration to the female candidates running:

